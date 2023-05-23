Derek Carr had funny reaction to Jake Haener’s photoshoot

Derek Carr had a funny reaction to the Jake Haener photoshoot that went viral.

Haener was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints last month. The rookie quarterback drew attention after pictures from his NFLPA Rookie Premiere were shared via social media on Monday (see them here).

The photos showed Haener in various poses, acting as if he were a model.

Carr, who played college ball at Fresno State just like Haener, responded humorously on Tuesday when talking about the photos.

“I didn’t take that class at Fresno State,” Carr said of Haener’s photos.

Derek Carr said the team reviewed Jake Haener’s photo shoot. “I didn’t take that class at Fresno State” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 23, 2023

Carr added that the Saints went over Haener’s photos, meaning the rookie likely got teased over them.

Maybe Haener was just showing off how pensive he is while studying the Saints’ playbook.

Though he hasn’t made the team’s roster yet, at least he has made an impression on the team.