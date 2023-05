Saints QB Jake Haener goes viral for his rookie photoshoot

Jake Haener still has work to do to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster, but he is already making his mark on the league.

Haener was a fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall) by the Saints in this year’s draft. He participated in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and conducted a photoshoot that folks are loving.

Haener looked like he was auditioning for Zoolander 3.

Those are some gems. Definitely keepers for the photo album.

Haener signed a deal with the Saints last week. He has already taken some snaps in rookie minicamp.

Derek Carr was signed to be the Saints’ starting quarterback, so Haener will be battling with Jameis Winston for the starting job.

Haener began his college career at Washington before transferring to Fresno State. He passed for 9,120 yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions during his college career. He also rushed for 8 touchdowns.