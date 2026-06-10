Derek Stingley Jr. had an absurd 2026 prediction for Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is seeing great things coming for his teammate and star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in 2026.

But one of his predictions for the upcoming season may surprise even Anderson himself.

While talking about Anderson, Stingley blurted out a wild statistical outlook for the pass rusher.

“Will is just Will. He’ll probably end up with like 30 sacks or something this year, he’s just him,” the two-time Pro Bowler defensive back said.

Derek Stingley Jr. on Will Anderson Jr.:



“Will just Will. He’ll probably end up with like 30 sacks or something this year, he’s just him.” pic.twitter.com/urNuSCjmcd — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) June 9, 2026

Stingley might have said it half jokingly, but it says a lot about how much he trusts Anderson to do great things for Houston’s stop unit.

Since being selected by the Texans in the first round (third overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has gradually increased his sack production. He had 7.0 sacks in his first year in the league on his way to winning the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The following season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star recorded 11.0 sacks. In 2025, Anderson posted a career-high 12.0 sacks while earning his second Pro Bowl nod.

With Anderson playing a big role in anchoring Houston’s defense, the Texans finished the 2025 regular season second in the league with just 17.4 points allowed per game and among the leaders in sacks with 47.

Still, 30 sacks in a season would be a lot, considering that the single-season record is 23.0, set by Myles Garrett in 2025.