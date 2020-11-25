Derek Wolfe seemingly criticizes NFL for not canceling Ravens-Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have had several positive COVID-19 tests this week among players and staff members, but the plan is for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to still be held as scheduled. Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe does not seem pleased about that.

Wolfe took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to mock the NFL for saying “player safety” is always the top concern.

“Player safety” what a joke — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) November 25, 2020

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are supposed to play on Thursday night. There have been at least 10 positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens organization since Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but the game was still on as of Wednesday morning.

Since Thursday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 local time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday morning is an option.

Wolfe is not the first player who has criticized the NFL over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Other players have been frustrated with schedule changes and aired their grievances on social media as well.