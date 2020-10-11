Melvin Gordon angry over Broncos-Patriots being postponed

Monday’s game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots has been canceled after the Patriots had another positive coronavirus case in their organization, and star running back Melvin Gordon is not pleased with the way things have unfolded this week.

Shortly after the NFL announced that the Broncos and Patriots will not play on Monday, Gordon expressed frustration on Twitter over having to practice all week without a game.

Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game — F L S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

Had the Patriots not returned another positive COVID-19 test, the game would still be on. The league would prefer to not have to postpone any games, so players certainly shouldn’t be taking it personally.

Gordon isn’t the only Broncos player who is upset with the way the schedule has changed this week. Another said he believes the team is being punished with the way things have turned out. While the change may actually benefit the Patriots, it is not the outcome the NFL was rooting for.