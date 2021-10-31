Derrick Henry seemingly suffers foot/ankle injury against Colts

The Tennessee Titans got off to a slow start in their game against the Indianapolis Colts, but the biggest concern was the apparent injury that Derrick Henry suffered.

Henry left the game in the first quarter and was spotted on the sideline with trainers. He had his right cleat off and appeared to be testing his foot or ankle.

Here’s the video of @KingHenry_2 with his right cleat off talking to the trainers pic.twitter.com/uC3mOi1xPy — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 31, 2021

The injury didn’t look all that serious, as Henry was able to walk around under his own power. He later returned to the game, but it will be something to monitor.