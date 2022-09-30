Derrick Henry has surprising take on rival RB

NFL players are not necessarily known for crowning their peers the best at their position when they have a claim to the title themselves. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is clearly a bit different.

Henry had high praise for his Indianapolis Colts counterpart Jonathan Taylor on Thursday, calling Taylor perhaps the best running back in the sport ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

“One of the best running backs in the league if not the best,” Henry said of Taylor, via Mike Organ of the Nashville Tennessean. “He’s young and he’s dominating the league at an early age and I think he’ll be doing it for awhile.”

Henry could claim the title of the best for himself. He ran for 2,000 yards in 2020, and only injuries prevented him from posting similar numbers in 2021. Statistically, he has been dominant, even as he approaches his 30s.

Of course, Taylor is great too, and Henry is likely correct that he may become the best active back, if he isn’t already. He led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, and he did so in only his second professional season.

Of course, Henry still wants to be the best, and he came into 2022 with something to prove. Still, his modesty is quite admirable.