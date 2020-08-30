Derwin James leaves practice with hamstring injury

Derwin James has had difficulty staying healthy since his All-Pro rookie season, and the Los Angeles Chargers star suffered another injury on Sunday.

James limped off the practice field early and spent the remainder of the time in the medical tent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the defensive back suffered a strained hamstring, though it’s unclear how serious it is.

After recording three interceptions, 105 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in his rookie season back in 2018, James missed most of last year with a foot injury. He has a history of foot injuries dating back to his time at Florida State, but it doesn’t sound like the latest injury is related in any way.

James is a huge part of the Chargers’ defense, and it showed when he missed 11 games last year. Hopefully he has time to recover from his latest injury before the start of the season.