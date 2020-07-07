DeSean Jackson shares second apology for anti-Semitic messages

DeSean Jackson shared a second apology on social media Tuesday for the anti-Semitic messages he has been spreading via Instagram.

Jackson came to attention after sharing anti-Semitic messages on his Instagram page the past few days. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver may have been inspired to share the anti-Semitic messages while studying the preaching of Louis Farrakhan, who is the leader of the Nation of Islam, which is recognized as a hate group due in part to its anti-Semitic messages.

Jackson’s first apology seemed more casual than his second apology.

In his second apology, Jackson apologized directly to the Jewish community, the Eagles, the team’s owner, GM, and head coach, and the fans.

Some of Jackson’s posts and his first apology all seem to point to the receiver not even recognizing he was spreading anti-Semitic messages. The original passage he shared was incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler and accused Jewish people of blackmailing and extorting America as a plan for world domination. In his first apology, Jackson did not even seem to recognize that the passage he quoted was not even written nor said by Hitler.

Jackson’s second apology came after there were some questions about whether the Eagles could use it as a reason to get out of his contract. The 33-year-old was limited to just nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns last season because of a core muscle injury that eventually required surgery. He is entering the second season of a three-year deal with Philly.