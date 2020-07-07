DeSean Jackson promotes anti-Semitism with fake Hitler quotes on his Instagram page

DeSean Jackson has been spreading anti-Semitic messages via his Instagram page with quotes he incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson, who is entering the second season for a three-year deal he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, began sharing passages from a book he appears to be reading.

The passage included a supposed quote from Hitler, though Hitler never actually said the quote. The quote accuses Jewish people of blackmailing and extorting America as a plan for world domination.

DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part. As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

Jackson later tried to clarify on Instagram that he has no hatred towards the Jewish community despite spreading anti-Jewish thought.

Despite saying he had no hate towards Jews, he doubled down on his original message, highlighting a passage that said, “the(sic) will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

So what is going on here?

Jackson’s two most recent Instagram posts were promoting Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan is the leader of the Nation of Islam, which has been deemed a blacked nationalist and hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Farrakhan has been quoted as calling Hitler, who led the extermination of an estimated six million Jews in Europe, a “very great man” for building up Germany after its post-World War I struggles. He said Harvey Weinstein benefited from “Jewish power” and has made numerous anti-Semitic comments over the years.

It appears that Jackson is consuming Farrakhan’s content and messages. And if you believe Jackson when he says he has “no hatred towards the Jewish community,” then the sad thing is he doesn’t even realize he’s spreading anti-Semitic messages. Such hateful messages, when taken to heart, can lead to serious hate crimes, which is something the three-time Pro Bowler needs to recognize and take responsibility for spreading.