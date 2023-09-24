Deshaun Watson hit with big fine over ‘violent gesture’ and 2 penalties

Deshaun Watson avoided a suspension for his actions in Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback has received a hefty fine.

The NFL on Saturday announced that Watson has been fined a total of $35,515. Two of the fines stemmed from his two unnecessary roughness penalties, which were assessed after Watson grabbed a defender’s facemask on two separate occasions while scrambling. Watson and Browns tight end David Njoku were also fined $13,659 for a “violent gesture” during a celebration.

The celebration fine stemmed from Watson and Njoku acting like they were shooting guns.

Here’s the “violent gesture” that led to one of Deshaun Watson’s three fines from Monday night. Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD. Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/bYgU7D3kVY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Watson did not receive an additional fine for making contact with an official. Some felt Watson should have been ejected for that act. The NFL offered a baffling explanation for why Watson was not penalized.

The Steelers beat the Browns 26-22 on what was another rough night for Watson. The $230 million man went 23/40 for 235 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Cleveland hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.