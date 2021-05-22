Deshaun Watson legal proceedings appear likely to last beyond 2021

Barring a settlement, Deshaun Watson’s legal issues won’t be anywhere near over before the end of the 2021 season.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the docket control order in the cases states that Watson will not sit for a sworn deposition any earlier than Feb. 22, 2022. For context, that would be nine days after next year’s Super Bowl. A trial date would likely be set in May 2022 if the lawsuits are not settled by that point.

Watson’s accusers can give depositions starting in September. With 22 accusers, that’s likely to take significant time, in addition to interviewing any other possible witnesses.

What it all means for Watson is that, unless there’s a settlement, this will not be resolved at any point during the 2021 season. It also means a decision will have to be made by the Houston Texans over what to do with the quarterback, and all parties will have to determine the potential risk or suitability of Watson being placed on paid leave while the allegations are outstanding. There’s also the outstanding question of whether any other team would trade for Watson without any settlements.

There are still some who believe Watson’s case won’t go to trial and the quarterback will ultimately be traded. If that doesn’t happen, it looks like this is going to be an ongoing issue for quite some time.