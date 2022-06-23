 Skip to main content
Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL discipline talks ‘fell apart’ over big issue

June 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson has avoided criminal charges and settled the majority of the sexual assault lawsuits against him, but the Cleveland Browns star is still facing a lengthy suspension. While there have been discussions about a possible disciplinary settlement between the NFL, NFL Players Association and Watson’s camp, that may not be a realistic outcome.

USA Today’s Josina Anderson was told on Thursday that talks about an agreement for Watson’s discipline “fell apart” over the length of a potential suspension.

Sports legal expert Michael McCann noted that Watson’s side may be more motivated to reach a settlement. Once a disciplinary officer that was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA reaches a decision, Roger Goodell or someone chosen by the NFL commissioner would hear any appeal from Watson. The quarterback’s chances of having any suspension reduced or overturned would not be great.

The NFL is said to be seeking a lengthy suspension for Watson. There have been many times in the past where players are not charged criminally but are still suspended. That is likely to be the case with Watson, it is simply a matter of how long.

