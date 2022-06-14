Deshaun Watson responds to report he had 66 different massage therapists

Deshaun Watson has maintained his innocence as more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual assault. Regardless of whether he is telling the truth, one question he will likely never escape is why he worked with so many different massage therapists in a short span of time. The Cleveland Browns star has yet to provide an explanation.

Watson spoke with the media at the start of minicamp on Tuesday. He was asked numerous questions about the 26 sexual assault lawsuits he is facing. One reporter brought up a recent New York Times story that claimed Watson saw at least 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period. Watson said he does not “think” that number is accurate but deferred to his legal team.

Here's Deshaun Watson being asked if the NY Times report of at least 66 different massage therapists in a 17-month period is accurate. His answer: (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/cjBkAEsI8E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2022

Watson was careful in how he responded to most questions, which was expected. The lawsuits against him are still playing out. None of them have been settled, though Watson did make settlement offers at one point.

Most NFL teams have their own massage therapists on staff. That is one of the reasons many have wondered why a star player would need to receive treatments from so many different people. Watson had an even more puzzling response when asked the same question earlier this year.