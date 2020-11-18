DeShone Kizer tries out for Bears amid QB injuries

The Chicago Bears are facing a potential quarterback injury crisis, and have tried out a familiar name to serve as a potential stopgap.

DeShone Kizer participated in a tryout for the Bears on Wednesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. There is no guarantee that it leads to anything, especially with Chicago having a bye this weekend.

Bye or not, the Bears are short on quarterbacks. Mitchell Trubisky got hurt in Week 8, and his status is unclear. Nick Foles left Monday’s game late, though the early word on that injury sounds positive.

Kizer went to nearby Notre Dame, so he has local ties. The 24-year-old’s NFL experience is essentially all with the Cleveland Browns, as he started 15 games in the team’s 0-16 season in 2017. He was then traded to the Packers, cut after a season, and had not appeared in an NFL game since.