Nick Foles avoided major injury on hit that led to him being carted off

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles left Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on a cart after taking a big hit, but fortunately it sounds like he avoided a major injury.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that tests have revealed no fractured or broken hip for Foles, which was the initial fear.

“Initial tests are extremely positive. There was no sign of a break, according to sources, in the hip,” Garafolo said. “The immediate fear was there was a fracture in the hip, but tests taken at the stadium did not reveal a fracture.”

Foles was slammed to the turf while throwing an incompletion on a first down play with his team down 19-13 with 44 seconds left. He appeared to be in serious pain before being carted off. You can see a video of the hit here.

Foles had his worst game of the season in Chicago’s 19-13 loss. He completed 15-of-26 passes for just 106 yards and an interception. Tyler Bray entered the game in his place as Mitchell Trubisky was inactive due to a shoulder injury.

The Bears have a bye in Week 11, and it sounds like Foles has a chance to return after that based on the initial optimism about his hip injury.