Ex-Packers QB reveals bizarre first question Aaron Rodgers asked him

Aaron Rodgers has always taken pride in being a free thinker, and one former Green Bay Packers player learned that about the quarterback the very first time he met him.

DeShone Kizer, who spent a season backing up Rodgers in 2018, shared some stories about the reigning NFL MVP during a recent appearance on “The Adam Breneman Show” podcast. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Kizer recalled the first one-on-one conversation he ever had with Rodgers. He said the first question Rodgers asked him was not about football. Rather, Rodgers wanted to know if Kizer has given any thought to 9/11 conspiracy theories.

“I shut the door and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’ What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?” Kizer recalled. “He was like, ‘You should read up on that.’ Then we start learning about the playbook and stuff. I was like wow, I don’t know where this is going.”

Kizer did not specify whether Rodgers subscribes to 9/11 conspiracy theories. He described the question as a “thought experiment.”

“What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracy theories around it. It provoked a lot of great conversations and we really bonded over that,” Kizer added. “We started sharing some books and talking about some other things and got into history and business and finance.”

Kizer was then asked what other conspiracy theories Rodgers is interested in. He mentioned the moon landing and “reptile people.” You can hear the full portion of the interview below:

Rodgers has never been shy about sharing controversial opinions. He drew a lot of criticism for doing just that during the pandemic. That is part of what makes him one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Based on what Kizer said, he seemed to like that about Rodgers.