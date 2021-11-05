Aaron Rodgers says Joe Rogan helped him with COVID-19 recovery

Aaron Rodgers on Friday provided an update on his health as he recovers from COVID-19, and he credited Joe Rogan for suggesting a treatment plan that helped him feel better quickly.

In a lengthy interview with “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he had symptoms from COVID-19 beginning the night before he tested positive, which was on Wednesday. He felt much better as of Friday. Rodgers says that was the result of taking medicines and supplements that Rogan has recommended for people who contract COVID.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me. I’m gonna have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5 million-person study from Israel that (stated) people who get COVID and recovered have the most robust immunity.”

Rodgers revealed that he has taken Ivermectin, which is an anti-parasite medication that the FDA has said is not approved for treating COVID. Rogan touted the effectiveness of the drug when he had COVID back in September. Rogan threatened to sue CNN after the network’s anchors said Rogan was suggesting people with COVID should take horse medication. Higher doses of Ivermectin have been used to treat horses and other animals for parasites.

Rodgers said he also took Hydroxychloroquine and supplements including zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C. He claimed he feels “pretty incredible” as a result.

The appearance on McAfee’s show led to even more criticism for Rodgers. The reining NFL MVP also offered several reasons for why he chose not to get vaccinated.