Troubling details emerge about alleged crash involving Rashee Rice

Police were searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Sunday morning over his alleged connection to a serious car accident that occurred the night before, and some new details about the situation have emerged.

Law enforcement officials in Dallas, Texas, told the Dallas Morning News that police are looking for Rice after a vehicle that was believed to be registered or leased to the 23-year-old was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. Rice did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear if he is facing charges.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman later told the Dallas Morning News that a preliminary investigation determined that drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane and lost control of their vehicles. The Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.” The occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini fled the scene.

Two of the drivers of the other vehicles were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to a police call sheet that was obtained by the Dallas Morning News, police believe that Rice was the driver of the Corvette.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.