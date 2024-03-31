Report: Police searching for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after major accident

Police are reportedly searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice as part of their investigation into a major accident that occurred on Saturday.

A vehicle that is believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas, at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday evening, authorities told the Dallas Morning News. Law enforcement officials are searching for Rice in connection with the accident, though his alleged involvement is not clear.

Rice did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear if he is facing charges. Police also did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, which is just outside of Dallas. He then attended attended college at SMU before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round last year.

The 23-year-old Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rice was one of a few players who got a great send-off from his neighbors before the Chiefs left for the Super Bowl.