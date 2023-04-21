Details of Jameson Williams’ gambling violation emerge

Jameson Williams is one of five NFL players who were suspended on Friday for violating the league’s gambling policy, but the Detroit Lions wide receiver did not bet on NFL games.

Williams and fellow Lions receiver Stanley Berryhill have been suspended for six games. Two other Detroit players — Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore — and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney all received indefinite suspensions that will last at least the entire 2023 season.

In its official press release, the NFL said an investigation determined that Cephus, Moore and Toney gambled on NFL games during the 2022 season. The league did not share details of the violations committed by Williams and Berryhill but noted that rules prohibit players, coaches and personnel from “engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue.” That is what Williams did, according to the agency that represents him.

Williams’ representatives from Alliance Sports said in a statement that the former NFL star was suspended “due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed.” The wager itself would have been allowed under the NFL’s gambling policy if it were placed outside Detroit’s team facility.

From the agency that represents Jameson Williams https://t.co/lpCk9P5bDu pic.twitter.com/KYIb5d06Oi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Berryhill likely committed a similar violation, which explains why he and Williams were only suspended for six games.

Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for all of last season, placed wagers that involved NFL teams, including the one he was playing for at the time. That obviously is an important point of emphasis in the NFL’s gambling policy.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in last year’s draft, missed most of his rookie season with an injury. He caught just one pass in six games but is still viewed as having a ton of upside.