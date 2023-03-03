Detroit Lions open to drafting a quarterback

The Detroit Lions had an explosive offense last season led by Jared Goff, which would lead many to think they are happy at the quarterback position. While the Lions may be satisfied with Goff, they still are interested in drafting a quarterback this year.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with CBS Sports HQ for an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. He praised the former No. 1 draft pick for how well he has played.

“First of all, Goff did a heck of a job for us. … He’s our guy. We believe we can win with Jared Goff,” Campbell said.

“In the meantime, we also know he’s not going to be here for the next ten years. It’s not like Jared Goff’s a rookie. Certainly our eyes are on potentially a quarterback. The question is where do you acquire that at? … But we don’t feel like we’re pressed right now. We don’t feel like we’re pressed. But that doesn’t mean our eyes aren’t on a quarterback.”

Goff is under contract through 2024, so it makes sense for the Lions to be looking into the quarterback position. Detroit can use Goff as a bridge for the next two seasons before adding another quarterback. If they don’t find a secondary option, they would eventually be forced into a decision about whether they sign Goff to a long-term deal.

The Lions are picking at No. 6 overall thanks to their trade of Matthew Stafford to the Rams. Detroit also has their own pick at No. 18. They will have plenty of options in the first round, not to mention their extra second-round pick thanks to the TJ Hockenson trade.