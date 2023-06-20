Lions breakout WR wants to make 1 change in 2023

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a breakout season last year for the Detroit Lions, but he’s looking to make a change in 2023.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett wrote in an article published on Thursday that St. Brown wants to become more of a deep threat this season.

St. Brown had a strong rookie season for Detroit in 2021 with 90 catches for 912 yards and 5 touchdowns. Then he made a jump last year with 106 catches for 1,161 yards and 6 touchdowns.

St. Brown has been a big factor from the slot, where he gets open in short and intermediate routes and averaged 4.9 yards after catch last season. Only 6.5 percent of his targets last season were over 20 yards.

St. Brown is somewhat of a specialist in the slot and dominating in that role, but he wants to expand his repertoire.

Perhaps St. Brown can become more of a deep threat in addition to working the slot. But the Lions also have Jameson Williams, who is a speedster and more likely to be the Lions’ deep guy.

Though St. Brown may have a desire to round out his game, he shouldn’t be in too much of a rush to change up what he’s doing that’s already working so well.