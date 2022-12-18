Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills’ win

Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the way to the Miami 11 with 39 seconds left, and handed the ball to Singletary on 2nd-and-8.

Singletary broke through the line and could have charged hard for the end zone, but he went down at the four intentionally.

Devin Singletary goes down early on purpose pic.twitter.com/7eukaX5owe — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 18, 2022

Under normal conditions, that is a smart move because it forces Miami to use their final timeout and allows the Bills to set up a field goal with no time left for their opponents. However, snow started to fall heavily in the fourth quarter, making for tough conditions.

In those conditions, anything from the snap to the hold to the kick could have easily gone wrong.

Buffalo’s Tyler Bass made a 25-yard field goal to win the game, so Singletary’s decision did not backfire. But you have to wonder whether Buffalo’s coaches agree with the decision. I know I would have advised him to just go score rather than take chances with something going wrong in that weather.

Buffalo is 11-3 thanks to the win, and they have clinched their fourth straight trip to the playoffs. But there was a lot of drama … and snow.