De’Von Achane injured in first game back from IR

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane returned on Sunday from a four-game absence, but the rookie was not able to stay on the field for very long.

Achane suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of Miami’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was examined in the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room.

Achane quickly returned to the sideline but did not put his helmet back on. That is typically a sign that a player’s day is done.

De'Von Achane is back on the sidelines standing near the field. He doesn't have a helmet just interacting with teammates and watching right now. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2023

The Dolphins placed Achane on injured reserve after the former Texas A&M star suffered a knee injury in Week 5. He had exploded onto the scene prior to getting hurt.

Achane ran for 203 yards on 18 carries and scored 2 rushing touchdowns in Miami’s blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He added 4 catches for 30 yards and another 2 receiving touchdowns. The speedster then proved the performance was not a fluke by rushing for 101 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 151 yards in Week 5 against the Giants.

It is unclear if the injury Achane suffered on Sunday was to the same knee.