Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix.

Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.

Allen signed with the Eagles in April to pursue a full-time football career. The 27-year-old does intend to compete in the world championships in July before devoting himself to the NFL permanently.

Allen might have some tips for another NFL Olympic hopeful. That might go both ways, as Allen surely knows there are a lot of challenges in the NFL that he doesn’t face in track and field. Still, if he and the Eagles can figure out how to take advantage of his world-class athleticism, they might have a valuable player on their hands.