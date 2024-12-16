 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 16, 2024

Report reveals how much money De’Vondre Campbell could lose from suspension

December 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

DeVondre Campbell in an interview

De’Vondre Campbell’s conduct in Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams has ended his San Francisco 49ers career. It will also cost him a pretty significant sum of money.

The 49ers confirmed Monday that Campbell has received a three-game suspension for refusing to enter Thursday’s loss, with the team citing conduct detrimental to the team. That means Campbell’s season is over, and it also means the 49ers can dock him a significant amount of money.

In addition to recouping part of his base salary, the 49ers can pursue roughly $111,000 of Campbell’s signing bonus. In total, the suspension will likely cost Campbell over $850,000 in salary.

The 49ers made their final decision on Campbell earlier Monday. The team was left furious after the linebacker refused to enter Thursday’s game over losing his starting job to Dre Greenlaw.

The team could have also released Campbell. However, in addition to the financial angle, suspending him prevents him from landing on a new team where he might start, which could be seen as rewarding him for his tactic.

Article Tags

De'Vondre Campbell
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus