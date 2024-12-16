Report reveals how much money De’Vondre Campbell could lose from suspension

De’Vondre Campbell’s conduct in Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams has ended his San Francisco 49ers career. It will also cost him a pretty significant sum of money.

The 49ers confirmed Monday that Campbell has received a three-game suspension for refusing to enter Thursday’s loss, with the team citing conduct detrimental to the team. That means Campbell’s season is over, and it also means the 49ers can dock him a significant amount of money.

In addition to recouping part of his base salary, the 49ers can pursue roughly $111,000 of Campbell’s signing bonus. In total, the suspension will likely cost Campbell over $850,000 in salary.

Refusal to play may cost De’Vondre Campbell up to $873,332 and ultimately save the 49ers that much against the cap: $201,666 (3 games base salary)

$60,000 (3 games of per-game bonus)

Up to $111,666 of signing bonus

$500,000 playtime incentive not met https://t.co/mt21YtW2sa — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 16, 2024

The 49ers made their final decision on Campbell earlier Monday. The team was left furious after the linebacker refused to enter Thursday’s game over losing his starting job to Dre Greenlaw.

The team could have also released Campbell. However, in addition to the financial angle, suspending him prevents him from landing on a new team where he might start, which could be seen as rewarding him for his tactic.