49ers make decision on De’Vondre Campbell after LB’s refusal to play

The San Francisco 49ers have reached a decision on how to handle the situation with veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell has been suspended for the final three games of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Sources: The #49ers are planning to suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell three games, ending his season, after Campbell refused to go into the game on Thursday night. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said, “His actions from the game is just not something you can do to your team.” pic.twitter.com/eVCPU1t5wy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

Campbell chose not to play San Francisco’s 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The veteran was reportedly unhappy that he had been demoted to second string with Dre Greenlaw returning from an injury. When Greenlaw was pulled from the game late, Campbell refused to take his teammate’s place. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players unloaded on Campbell over the stunt.

The 49ers could have waived Campbell, but that would have given him an opportunity to sign with another team for the remainder of the season. San Francisco also might be able to withhold some money from Campbell now that he has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

The NFL Players Association will almost certainly push back against the suspension, but the 49ers likely do not care. Given the new report we heard about John Lynch angrily confronting Campbell on the sideline, it is safe to assume the general manager is prepared for a battle.

Campbell had 79 total tackles in 13 games in his first season with the Niners. He spent the previous three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He seemed to have some issues with his former team as well.