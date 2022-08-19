DeVonta Smith has brutal response to trash-talking Browns safety

DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason.

During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy between Smith and Browns safety Richard LeCounte III.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reported that LeCounte was directing some trash-talk towards Smith, who had the ultimate retort.

“Joint practices getting spicy!” Tolentino wrote. “Browns Richard LeCounte extended his trashtalking toward #Eagles DeVonta Smith. Smith says last time he saw LeCounte he put him on the bench in reference to Alabama-Georgia days.”

Joint practices getting spicy! Browns Richard LeCounte extended his trashtalking toward #Eagles DeVonta Smith. Smith says last time he saw LeCounte he put him on the bench in reference to Alabama-Georgia days. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

LeCounte, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs, was also drafted in 2021. Smith played for Alabama, who got the best of the Bulldogs on more than one occasion while both players were in college.

In 2018, Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in the national championship game, and won 41-24 in the 2021 title game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni jokingly backed Smith up, referencing how Smith likely won some matchups with LeCounte on his way to winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni playfully came to Smith’s side and shouted: “Don’t worry bout it Smitty! Last time you saw him, you win the Heisman.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Smith and LeCounte will get a chance to back up their trash-talk once and for all when the two teams play on Sunday.