 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 1, 2025

DeVonta Smith announces big personal news

January 1, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

DeVonta SmithMya Danielle
DeVonta Smith warming up

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith had his best game of the season on Sunday, and it appears things are going just as well for the Philadelphia Eagles star off the field.

Smith and his longtime girlfriend Mya Danielle announced on New Year’s Eve that they are engaged. The two went public with their relationship at some point around June 2023. They then welcomed their first child, daughter Kyse, later in the year.

Danielle revealed via social media on Christmas Day last week that she and Smith are expecting their second child. Then came the big engagement news on Tuesday, when Danielle shared photos from the proposal:

Smith caught 6 passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Eagles’ 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Eagles improved to 13-3 with the victory and have looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender following their late-season collapse last year.

After giving his girlfriend a ring, Smith is now hoping to win one of his own.

comments powered by Disqus