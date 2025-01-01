DeVonta Smith announces big personal news

DeVonta Smith had his best game of the season on Sunday, and it appears things are going just as well for the Philadelphia Eagles star off the field.

Smith and his longtime girlfriend Mya Danielle announced on New Year’s Eve that they are engaged. The two went public with their relationship at some point around June 2023. They then welcomed their first child, daughter Kyse, later in the year.

Danielle revealed via social media on Christmas Day last week that she and Smith are expecting their second child. Then came the big engagement news on Tuesday, when Danielle shared photos from the proposal:

DeVonta Smith and his now fiancé Mya have just announced their engagement via IG. 💍 Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Smith! (: themyadanielle) pic.twitter.com/C2gLSaGz99 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 1, 2025

Smith caught 6 passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Eagles’ 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Eagles improved to 13-3 with the victory and have looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender following their late-season collapse last year.

After giving his girlfriend a ring, Smith is now hoping to win one of his own.