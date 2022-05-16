Dez Bryant is bullish on 1 rookie NFL quarterback

Dez Bryant believes that one rookie who shares his namesake has the chance to be a solid NFL quarterback.

Bryant tweeted on Monday that he’s high on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder due to the quarterback’s approach and confidence.

“The new league is built for the young guns,” Bryant wrote. “I believe the falcons got something to build around in the dirty south.”

Bryant played with some quality quarterbacks during his career, which means he knows talent when he sees it.

He spent time in Dallas with both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, as well as the 2020 season with former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Bryant’s confidence in Ridder may be put to the test right away, as Ridder could get a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job with Marcus Mariota this offseason.

Ridder certainly had the numbers at Cincinnati to get fans excited about his transition to the professional game. Last season, he threw for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns in 14 games for the Bearcats.