Dez Bryant criticizes Steve Smith for going after Jerry Jeudy

Dez Bryant criticized Steve Smith via social media on Thursday over the way the NFL Network analyst went after Jerry Jeudy.

Smith, who played from 2001-2016 and made five Pro Bowls, said on NFL Network’s pregame show that he tried to get Jeudy’s attention to apologize to the Denver Broncos receiver. Smith apparently regretted negative comments he had made about Jeudy in the past. Rather than give Smith the opportunity to apologize, Jeudy, who was getting prepared for his team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, dismissed Smith with some profanity.

In response to being dismissed in those terms, Smith unloaded on Jeudy (video here).

Bryant thinks Smith was wrong for his actions.

“I respect Steve Smith because I’m a huge Fan of his game and he (sic) one of them ones who came before me,” Bryant wrote on X.

“But for you to sit on national Tv and talk crazy about Jerry Juedy (sic) like that is completely unacceptable

“It’s a way you criticize and critique a player

“Leave that goofy s–t to them other analyst (sic),” Bryant wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Bryant also suggested that Smith caught Jeudy at the wrong time. He further said that Smith criticizing Jeudy after the failed apology indicates Smith did not have pure intentions.

There are two ways to look at the entire incident.

One, you can view things like Smith did and say that Jeudy brushing aside Smith means the Broncos receiver is mentally weak and can’t handle criticism. Two, you can view it like Bryant and feel that Smith approached Jeudy at the wrong time, in the wrong setting, and then ripped on the Broncos receiver because his feelings were hurt he got dismissed.