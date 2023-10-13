Steve Smith absolutely eviscerates Jerry Jeudy

The beef between Steve Smith Sr. and Jerry Jeudy is so big that not even Ron Swanson could eat it.

Smith went off on Jeudy while talking during NFL Network’s pregame show on Thursday ahead of the “Thursday Night Football” game between Jeudy’s Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith reported that he had tried to approach Jeudy to make up to him for calling the Broncos receiver a “JAG” on his podcast. “JAG” is an acronym for “just a guy,” which was Smith’s way of calling Jeudy just an average player.

Smith said his effort to make amends with Jeudy were rebuffed.

“When I saw him, he’s playing well, I wanted to say to him face-to-face, ‘Hey, I know I said some things in the past. I probably shouldn’t have, and I’m sorry,'” Smith said.

Smith said that Jeudy told the reporter, “N—a, I don’t f— with you,” though Smith censored the actual words.

After telling the story on air, Smith proceeded to eviscerate Jeudy.

“I’m sorry that I said you were a ‘JAG,’ just a guy, who’s an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything. I hope today that you actually show up in a way that you haven’t showed up in the last couple years since they drafted you,” Smith said.

“So if you ever got a problem with [me], I’m sorry for saying that you’re an average wide receiver that they’ll eventual move on (from). And when teams call me and ask should they trade for you, I will say, ‘No, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he is mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, ‘can he be a wide receiver?’ He can be a wide receiver; he’s a tier-3 (player).”

Jeudy has consistently been a part of trade rumors over the last year. The 2020 No. 15 overall pick has 2,503 yards and 9 touchdown catches during his career. Jeudy entered Thursday with 17 catches for 208 yards on the season.