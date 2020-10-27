Dez Bryant sends great tweet after signing with Ravens

Dez Bryant is finally getting another shot in the NFL, and the three-time Pro Bowler is understandably ecstatic to get back on the field.

Bryant has agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens to join their practice squad. Shortly after word of the deal surfaced on Tuesday, the 31-year-old sent an awesome tweet about how happy he is. Bryant said he’s thankful and “can’t stop crying.”

My emotions running high right now… I’m thankful…I can’t stop crying — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

The journey back for Bryant has been a long one, and many players in his position would have given up by now. He has not played a full NFL season since 2017. Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2018 offseason and went several months unsigned before joining the Saints. He then tore his Achilles in November 2018 before ever appearing in a game for New Orleans.

Bryant has tried to pitch his services to multiple teams over the past two years, but a practice-squad deal was his best opportunity. If he’s healthy and can still separate from defenders, the Ravens could have a nice addition to their roster late in the season.

One thing is for certain: motivation will not be an issue for Bryant.