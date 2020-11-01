Dez Bryant reportedly not given assurances he will make Ravens’ roster

The Baltimore Ravens are giving Dez Bryant a chance to prove he can still be a productive NFL player, but there is no guarantee we are going to see the former Pro Bowler in a game.

Bryant signed a practice squad contract with the Ravens earlier this week, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the team has given him no assurances he will ever be promoted to the active roster. The Ravens felt Bryant was in better shape last week when he worked with them than he was back in August, but they do not sound convinced he will give their passing game a boost.

According to La Canfora, the Ravens are “taking a measured approach” with Bryant and are still searching for pass-catching help. They have less than $3 million in salary cap space, but they could pursue help at the wide receiver and/or tight end position ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns in his last full season with the Cowboys in 2017. The Ravens are not expecting that type of production, but he could be a nice late-season addition to their roster if all goes well.

The opportunity certainly means a lot to Bryant, as evidenced by the tweet he sent after signing his deal.