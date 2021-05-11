Dez Bryant salty about Tim Tebow getting signed by Jags

Dez Bryant is salty about Tim Tebow getting signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant tweeted on Monday night to express his surprise about Tebow’s deal. He couldn’t believe that Tebow could get signed nine years after last playing in the NFL and said “you got to be kidding me.”

So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 11, 2021

Bryant spent some time out of the NFL after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles’ tendon injury and declined to play in 2019. Then he signed with the Baltimore Ravens late last season and played in six games for them.

Bryant is currently a free agent and had aspirations in March of signing, but that hasn’t happened. It likely bothers him that Tebow is getting a shot, while he is not.

Bryant then sent a followup tweet where he turned the situation into a matter of race, which has become common for him. He used the Tebow signing as an example for why black people need to stick together.

I knew I would get your attention so read this pic.twitter.com/TX9kr1ny95 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 11, 2021

Look, there is only one coach, only one scenario, under which Tebow possibly could have ended up back in the NFL. His longtime coach and close buddy Urban Meyer would have had to take over a team in order for Tebow to get another shot. That’s what happened.

But None of this means that Tebow will make the team. There are a limited amount of spots on a roster. If Meyer’s top priority is winning, he will not waste a spot on someone who can’t help his team win. So, either Tebow will be good enough to help the team win, or he will be cut. Keep in mind that Tebow is not being signed as a quarterback, but as a tight end, which is a position many thought he should have switched to a long time ago.