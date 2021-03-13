Dez Bryant wants to play for this NFL team

Dez Bryant is gearing up to play in 2021, and there’s one team in particular he’s hoping to sign with.

Bryant told TMZ Sports that he’d like to play for the Arizona Cardinals, teaming up with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach,” Bryant told TMZ. “If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

Bryant added he’d also be happy to return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the first eight years of his career.

“I’ll tell you this, if it was possible, of course I’d be open to it if it was possible,” Bryant said of rejoining Dallas.

Bryant didn’t get the chance to show much in 2020, catching six passes — two of them touchdowns — with the Baltimore Ravens. He clearly still loves the game, but it’s not clear how much he has to offer at this point of his career. Maybe these comments will get him some notice.