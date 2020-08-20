Dez Bryant signing reportedly ‘not imminent’ after Ravens workout

Dez Bryant had his workout with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but a signing is not imminent, according to a report.

Both NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said Bryant is expected to leave without being signed.

The 32-year-old traveled to Baltimore for the workout with the defending AFC North champions. He had been setting it up for a while after originally reaching out to John Harbaugh after the draft, but it sounds like a deal will not be happening immediately.

Bryant last played in an NFL game in 2017 for the Dallas Cowboys. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first practice, and he did not play last season despite flirting with the idea of doing so.

Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.