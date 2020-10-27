Dez Bryant signs practice-squad deal with Ravens

Dez Bryant is finally getting another shot to play in the NFL, but he will need to prove himself on a practice squad first.

Bryant has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to join their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Word of Bryant potentially signing with the Ravens surfaced last week, and it was believed that the move was only pending a physical. This means that Bryant, who tore his Achilles while attempting a comeback with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, passed.

Bryant, 31, has not played in the NFL since 2017. He was cut by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2018 offseason and went several months unsigned before joining the Saints. Bryant tore his Achilles before ever appearing in a game for New Orleans.

While he has tried to pitch his services to multiple teams, Bryant has been linked to the Ravens for quite some time now.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns in his last full season with the Cowboys in 2017. The Ravens are not expecting that type of production, but he could be a nice late-season addition to their roster if all goes well.