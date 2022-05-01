Dez Bryant thinks he would be perfect fit for 1 NFL team

Dez Bryant has appeared in just six games over the past four seasons, but the former Pro Bowler still is not ready to give up on his NFL career.

Bryant told TMZ this week that he is still hoping to sign with a team for the 2022 season. He said he is “not retired” and that he is almost in game shape. The 33-year-old was then asked if there is a specific team he could see himself joining. Bryant said the Arizona Cardinals without hesitating.

“I love the swagger over there. I love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins. That’s my boy, we’re real close,” Bryant said. “My phone line’s open. I wouldn’t mind playing with Rondale Moore, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins. It’s not even so much about starting — just being in that locker room and being a great example.”

Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens midway through the 2020 season. He caught six passes in 6 games, including two touchdowns. Prior to that, the last time Bryant saw NFL action was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

While this is not the first time Bryant has sent a clear message about his NFL future, he may want to look at other teams. The Cardinals seem set at wide receiver, especially after they just acquired Hollywood Brown in a blockbuster trade with Baltimore.