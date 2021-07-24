Dez Bryant makes clear statement about his NFL future

Dez Bryant is once again in the position of not being on an NFL roster on the eve of training camp. That’s not stopping the veteran wide receiver from plugging away in hopes of playing in 2021.

Bryant made clear Friday that he has faith that he will land on a roster in 2021, making clear that “the grind will continue.”

I’m not going to rely on what I think but I have faith I’ll be on a roster soon… the grind will continue — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 24, 2021

After two seasons away from football, Bryant briefly appeared for the Baltimore Ravens late in the 2020 season. The 32-year-old made six catches for 47 yards, though two of them were touchdown receptions.

There hasn’t been a lot of speculation linking any teams to Bryant during the offseason. He tried to drum up some interest himself, but nothing came of it. He may have to wait for some injuries to land a job in the NFL if he gets one at all.