Pro Bowl OL Dion Dawkins had cruel prank for Bills fans at start of free agency

Buffalo Bills fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at the start of free agency on Monday, and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was largely responsible for that.

Just before the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency began on Monday, Dawkins took to social media with a farewell message for Buffalo.

“It was good while it lasted Buffalo. Excited for this next chapter of my football career. Wonder if its ok to eat ranch now,” Dawkins wrote.

The only logical conclusion to draw was that the Bills had decided to release Dawkins in a surprising move. Minutes later, however, reports surfaced that Dawkins has signed a 3-year, $60.5 million extension with Buffalo.

Dawkins followed the news with some more posts on X, this time reaffirming his allegiance to the Bills.

“Yall are cra why would [I] ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life,” Dawkins wrote. “When I said Buffalo is my Home I meant it.”

Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life ❄️❄️❄️ — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 11, 2024

When I said Buffalo is my Home I meant it #LoveYall #BillsMafia #YouAlreadyShnow — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 11, 2024

Dawkins signed a 4-year, $60 million extension with the Bills in 2020. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. Buffalo would have only saved around $10 million against the salary cap if they cut Dawkins, which is why the move would have been so puzzling.

In any event, Bills fans can breathe a sigh of relief. One of Josh Allen’s most important protectors is sticking around for at least a few more years.