Dion Lewis to sign one-year deal with Giants

Dion Lewis has a somewhat surprising new home after his release from the Tennessee Titans.

Lewis has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

The Giants have a running back in Saquon Barkley, so this is a surprise. Lewis, however, can lighten the workload, offer an alternative on passing downs, and serve as a different option on third down plays. That means it’ll be a complementary role for Lewis, but he’s done well in that sort of role for both the New England Patriots and the Titans. He also has a connection with Giants coach Joe Judge, a former Patriots assistant.

There was some thought that Lewis might want to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa, which would have made a lot of sense. For whatever reason, though, that has not happened.