Dion Lewis would be perfect fit for Buccaneers

Dion Lewis is a free agent, and there is one team that makes a lot of sense as a landing spot: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis, 29, began his career with the Eagles before being signed by the Patriots. He teamed with Tom Brady in New England from 2015-2017 before securing a free agent contract with Tennessee. The Titans released Lewis this offseason so they could franchise tag Derrick Henry, making Lewis available.

Tampa Bay had a pass-heavy offense last season and used Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber at running back. They currently have Jones and Dare Ogunbowale at running back and need a new one. Who better than Lewis?

Lewis’ specialty is making plays in the passing game. In 2015, he had 36 catches for 388 yards in seven games with Brady in New England. Two seasons ago he had 59 catches for 400 yards in Tennessee.

Brady loves throwing to receivers out of the backfield. James White has been one of his more reliable targets the last five seasons. Before that, Shane Vereen, Danny Woodhead and Kevin Faulk were his guys.

Who does Tampa Bay have that will fill that option Brady loves to have in the passing game? Ogunbowale might be able to do some of it, but Brady might feel more comfortable working with a player he already knows well and who knows him. Lewis seems like he would be a perfect fit.

Free agents reportedly want to play with Brady on the Bucs. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lewis were one of them.