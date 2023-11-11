 Skip to main content
Former first-round pick DJ Hayden killed in car collision

November 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
DJ Hayden playing for the Raiders

Sep 23, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders cornerback DJ Hayden (25) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Hayden, a former first-round pick who carved out a nine-year NFL career, was killed early Saturday in a car collision at age 33, Houston police announced.

Hayden, who played collegiately at the University of Houston, was one of six people who were killed when a car ran a red light in the city early Saturday, via Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Zach McMillan, one of Hayden’s college teammates, was also killed.

Hayden memorably survived a near-death experience as a senior with Houston after taking a teammate’s knee to the chest during a practice drill, which tore a vein in his heart. He survived and recovered, becoming the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Raiders, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Football Team during his NFL career, which ended after the 2021 season.

Hayden, 33, tallied four interceptions and 4.5 career sacks in 92 NFL games.

DJ Hayden
