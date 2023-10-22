Cardinals’ DJ Humphries ejected for making contact with official

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman DJ Humphries was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after he appeared to inadvertently smack an official in the head.

Humphries got into it with Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks after a play in the second quarter. An official tried to step in and separate the two, and both players hit the ref in the head while they were taking swipes at each other.

Ref got smacked & DJ Humphries got ejected 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BhEn4rFlbS — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 22, 2023

You can see another angle below that shows when the scrum between Humphries and Brooks began.

#AZCardinals LT D.J. Humphries ejected for making contact with an official pic.twitter.com/yixvvLoLY5 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 22, 2023

For whatever reason, the official felt that Humphries was the aggressor. Replays showed that both players actually hit the ref in the head.

We have seen situations this year where incidental contact with an official did not result in an ejection, but Humphries did not receive the benefit of the doubt.