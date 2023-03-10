DJ Moore had funny reaction after being traded to Bears

DJ Moore was one of the main pieces of Friday’s trade that landed the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Based on his social media response, the deal was as big a surprise to him as it was to everyone else.

Moore’s immediate response after news of the trade broke was to tweet a pair of screaming emojis on Twitter. There was not any context, but it is safe to assume he was alluding to the deal.

Moore is now essentially the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 receiver, which could certainly prove beneficial to him. He will need to make a connection with quarterback Justin Fields, but things cannot get much worse for him than they were with his quarterback situation last year.

Moore will be entering his sixth NFL season next year, having put together three 1,000-yard seasons so far in his career with Carolina.