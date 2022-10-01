DJ Moore has interesting reaction to Baker Mayfield question

Wherever Baker Mayfield goes, issues with his wide receivers seem to follow. That has remained true with the Carolina Panthers, where DJ Moore appeared to throw subtle shade at Mayfield on Friday.

Moore seemed to take exception with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed the receivers need to help Mayfield by getting open. Obviously biting his tongue and with a sly smile, Moore skirted the question and avoided throwing Mayfield directly under the bus. However, the receiver’s face couldn’t hide his true feelings.

Today DJ Moore was asked his thoughts on Rhule saying the wide receivers can help Baker Mayfield out by getting open more. Here was his reply: pic.twitter.com/oBBV0E4tu2 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 29, 2022

“Open is open in this league,” Moore said. “If the quarterback doesn’t see it that way, it’s cool. They go on to the next read — next person is open. That goes for everybody in our room. Everybody can get open, doesn’t matter.”

So far this season, Mayfield has completed a career-low 51.9% of his passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt, which also represents a career-low.

Meanwhile, Moore has just seven receptions for 88 yards after posting three consecutive 1,100-yard seasons.

Something eventually has to change for the 1-2 Panthers, and that may come when Sam Darnold returns from injured reserve.