DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury.

Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.

DK Metcalf is being carted to the locker room and is ruled out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Pp7fQCOCNa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

Metcalf’s knee appeared to twist awkwardly when he tried to haul in a pass near the corner of the end zone. Hopefully the injury is not serious, but it is not a good sign that Seattle ruled him out so quickly.

This is the second time this month that Metcalf left the field on a cart. The first time was for a much different reason.