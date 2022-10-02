DK Metcalf carted to locker room for funny reason

DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a scare on Sunday, but fortunately the star wide receiver is just fine.

Metcalf was carted to the locker room while the Seahawks were on defense midway through the fourth quarter. He did not appear to suffer an injury on Seattle’s previous drive, which left viewers and those in attendance confused.

D.K. Metcalf is being carted off the field right now. pic.twitter.com/eGxSnvQhSp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

As it turns out, Metcalf just had to use the facilities.

Haha. Jen Hale on the TV broadcast says DK Metcalf is going to the bathroom… — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 2, 2022

Metcalf has struggled early in the season without Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks cannot afford to lose him. Fans were very relieved to hear that he simply had to relieve himself.