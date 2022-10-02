 Skip to main content
DK Metcalf carted to locker room for funny reason

October 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

DK Metcalf gets carted to the locker room

DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a scare on Sunday, but fortunately the star wide receiver is just fine.

Metcalf was carted to the locker room while the Seahawks were on defense midway through the fourth quarter. He did not appear to suffer an injury on Seattle’s previous drive, which left viewers and those in attendance confused.

As it turns out, Metcalf just had to use the facilities.

Metcalf has struggled early in the season without Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks cannot afford to lose him. Fans were very relieved to hear that he simply had to relieve himself.

